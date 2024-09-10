Oak Thistle LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

