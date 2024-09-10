Oak Thistle LLC Increases Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,622.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,398 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,094 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 144,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,577,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,185,406 shares of company stock worth $23,490,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

