Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 335,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 229,335 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $69.66.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

