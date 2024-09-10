Oak Thistle LLC Invests $284,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

