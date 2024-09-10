Oak Thistle LLC Invests $310,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,971 shares of company stock worth $10,314,285 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

