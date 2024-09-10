Oak Thistle LLC Invests $319,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $170,270,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,748,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $197.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

