Oak Thistle LLC Invests $394,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 79,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.