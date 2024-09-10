Oak Thistle LLC Invests $401,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CDW by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,196,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

CDW stock opened at $214.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average is $231.43. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

