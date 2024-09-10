Oak Thistle LLC Invests $421,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $274.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.93 and a 200-day moving average of $287.99. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.92.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

