Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 78,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 135,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 245,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

RITM opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.94.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. Rithm Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

