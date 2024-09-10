Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,885,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,383,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,863 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.85 and its 200-day moving average is $271.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $190.64 and a 52 week high of $318.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

