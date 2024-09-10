Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

