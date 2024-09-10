Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $168.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,292.52 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $171.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $128.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

