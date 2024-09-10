Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the second quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Medtronic stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

