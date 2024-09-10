Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 1,535 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OWL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

