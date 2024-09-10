Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Barclays started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

