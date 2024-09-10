Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $428.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.92. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

