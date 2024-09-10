Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $464.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $547.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.62 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.