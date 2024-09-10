Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sealed Air by 651.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

