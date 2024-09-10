Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 2,363 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in ITT by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. TD Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $149.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

