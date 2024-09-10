Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 2,861 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 755.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $138.90.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

