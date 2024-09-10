Oak Thistle LLC Sells 443 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $267.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

