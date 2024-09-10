Oak Thistle LLC Sells 526 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $210.19 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.30.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

