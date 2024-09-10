Oak Thistle LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -280.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

