Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 31.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

