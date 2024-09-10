Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 394.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 309,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

