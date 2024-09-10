Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

