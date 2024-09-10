Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

