Oak Thistle LLC Trims Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.417 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

