Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $189.78 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

