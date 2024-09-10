OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

OncoCyte Price Performance

OCX stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

