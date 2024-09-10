One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $34,055,874 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average is $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

