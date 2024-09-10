OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Purchases $150,013.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $150,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,217 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,658.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,334 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.04 per share, for a total transaction of $76,815.36.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 5,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 15,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $334,650.00.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $352.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 626,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OneWater Marine by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

