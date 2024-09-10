OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $19.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.11 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 175.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 201.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

