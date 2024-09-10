Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Option Care Health were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,164 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,171,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,448,000 after purchasing an additional 688,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,191,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 258,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

