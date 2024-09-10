Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ (ORMP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

ORMP stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 329,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.