Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

