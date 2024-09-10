Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.84. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 76.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POR

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.