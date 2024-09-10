Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,117,000 after purchasing an additional 68,254 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Gas news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

