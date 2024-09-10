Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $188,138,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $30,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $16,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 1.6 %

COKE opened at $1,350.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,209.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,012.07. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $614.22 and a twelve month high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.