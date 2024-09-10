Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.12 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,131,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $3,250,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $83,010,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRCL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

