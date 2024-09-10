Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 715,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,904,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,616,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $190.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

