Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 24.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcosa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

NYSE ACA opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

