Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,435 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

