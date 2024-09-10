Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,600 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Trading Up 0.6 %

TKR stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

