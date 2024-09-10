Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,300 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 713.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

