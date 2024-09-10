ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORIC. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

