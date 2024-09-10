Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Richard Scott Blackley Sells 29,957 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $511,066.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 853,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,567,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Scott Blackley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,240,914.22.

Oscar Health Stock Up 2.8 %

OSCR stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSCR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $4,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 507,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Oscar Health by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

