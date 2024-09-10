Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Cut by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 36.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

