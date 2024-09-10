Ouster’s (OUST) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $275.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. Research analysts predict that Ouster will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $28,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,380.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $28,239.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,380.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $104,175. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

